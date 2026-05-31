IPL 2026 Final: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde Enjoy RCB vs GT Clash Amid Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Promotions

Actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde added a dose of Bollywood glamour to the IPL 2026 final as they attended the much-awaited clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31).

The trio, who are currently busy promoting their upcoming comedy film 'Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', were spotted in the stands enjoying the high-voltage encounter and cheering for their favourite team. Pictures and videos of the actors from the stadium have been doing the rounds on social media.

Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's producer Ramesh Taurani was also seen with them in the stands.

Interestingly, Varun, Mrunal and Pooja were seen wearing matching white t-shirts featuring the branding of their upcoming film. Their coordinated appearance served as a promotional push for the movie while also catching the attention of cricket fans at the packed stadium.

Before heading to the IPL final, the actors spent the day promoting the film across Ahmedabad. Several videos from their promotional tour surfaced online, showing the cast interacting with fans and receiving a warm welcome in the city.

One of the highlights of their Ahmedabad visit was their Gujarati food experience. The actors enjoyed a traditional Gujarati thali, and videos of Varun Dhawan feeding his co-stars during the meal have been shared across social media platforms.

Earlier in the day, Varun, Mrunal and Pooja were also spotted arriving at Ahmedabad airport. Varun, in particular, grabbed attention after he was seen interacting with fans and dancing with them, creating a festive atmosphere.

Their presence in Ahmedabad had initially sparked speculation that they might be part of the IPL final's entertainment segment or promotional activities linked to the tournament. The actors ultimately attended the match as guests.

The IPL 2026 final itself carried enormous significance, with both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans eyeing their second IPL title.