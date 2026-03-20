Kaattaan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Thriller Series

Kaattaan OTT Release Date | Photo Credit: A screengrab from trailer

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to return to the digital space with his much-anticipated Tamil web series Kaattaan, also known as Muthu Engira Kaattaan. The gripping rural action-thriller has already created significant buzz among fans due to its intense storyline and intriguing trailer. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Manikandan, Kaattaan is expected to offer a unique narrative style.

Kaattaan: OTT streaming details

Kaattaan is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from March 27, 2026. Vijay Sethupathi shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "#HotstarSpecials Muthu Engira #Kaattaan streaming from March 27 only on #Jiohotstar. Created by M. Manikandan and Directed by M. Manikandan & B. Ajith Kumar."

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IANS shared a video of Milind Soman in which he talks about the series. In the video, he said, "Well, fans of Vijay Sethupathi for sure, I mean they will love the series, definitely. I think it's very, very well made. I think the whole fact that it is a mystery and that the whole thing is going to be a revelation is something that's very, very interesting. And I think even fans of series that have to do with mystery and suspense and thrill would love to watch it."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Kaattaan all about?

The series follows a nearly defunct police station on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of cases. However, things take a dramatic turn when a severed head is discovered on a nearby hill. The police soon identify it as belonging to a man named Muthu, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who appears to have led multiple lives. What unfolds next forms the gripping narrative of the series.

Cast and crew of Kaattaan

The series is written by M. Manikandan and B. Ajith Kumar. The series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, VJ Parvathy and others. The series is produced by Vijay Sethupathi.