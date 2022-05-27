e-Paper Get App

K-pop band BTS invited to the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes

As artists representing South Korea, BTS will join President Joe Biden to discuss diversity, representation as well as their thoughts on art and culture

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 08:14 AM IST
21st century Pop Icons BTS are invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month) to discuss diversity and other related issues with President of the United States Joe Biden on May 31 local time.

BTS will be joining President Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion, representation and anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. They will also address the importance of diversity, impact of BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors and BTS’ thoughts on art and culture.

BIGHIT MUSIC said, “We are honored to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art.”

Based on their global influence, BTS have spread messages of hope and positivity worldwide. Last year, the group attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to give a performance and speech for the future generations as appointed South Korea's ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’. Moreover, BTS have participated in several initiatives including the LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate through delivering their message.

