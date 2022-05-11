K-pop band BTS unveil tracklists for their anthology album 'Proof'

21st-century pop icons BTS unveiled tracklists for their upcoming anthology album 'Proof'. The new album consists of three CDs that contain brand new tracks, members’ selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks and more.

The first CD acts as a chronicle of BTS. CD1 starts with a remastered version of “Born Singer” which was unofficially released in July 2013. Based on a song by American rapper J. Cole, “Born Singer” unfolds BTS’ candid emotions they felt after one month of their debut. The CD consists of 19 tracks total, and ends with the lead single “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

CD2 is a collection of 15 solo and sub-unit tracks, all selected by the members. It opens with a new track “Run BTS” and reflects each member’s different color and musical taste, and how these altogether form BTS’ charm as a group.

Filled with 14 special tracks, the third CD is dedicated to their fans, ARMY. CD3 includes two unreleased tracks, “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark”; various demo versions of previously released tracks such as “JUMP,” “I NEED U,” “DNA” and “Young Forever”; “Tony Montana (with Jimin)” originally from Agust D’s 2016 mixtape in a version that SUGA performed with Jimin at the 2016 fan meeting ‘BTS 2016 MUSTER [ARMY.ZIP+]’; an acapella version of Jung Kook’s song “Still With You (Acapella)”; and a new fan song “For Youth” expressing the act's affection and gratitude to their fans. As a special gift for fans, CD3 is only available on CD except for “For Youth” which is also available on digital.

The anthology album Proof celebrates the nine years of BTS’ journey since their debut, and opens a new chapter upon their 10th year as artists. The new album is slated to be released on June 10.

