Jyoti Saxena Deletes Instagram After Alleged Chat Asking Money For Nude Video Call Goes Viral; Actress Claims Someone Was Misusing Her Account

Jyoti Saxena | Instagram

Actress Jyoti Saxena has made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. On social media, an alleged chat between her and a student has gone viral, in which she is seen asking for money to do a nude video call. The chat took place on Instagram, and while she initially asked for Rs. 20,000, she later agreed to do the call for Rs. 8000, as the guy was a student.

ये ज्योति सक्सेना हैं,बॉलीवुड में अभिनेत्री पर ये लड़कों से पैसे के लिए न्यूड वीडियो कॉल भी करती हैं!



एक स्टूडेंट को इसने न्यूड कॉल के लिए 20000 बताया लेकिन छात्र ने कहा मेरा 8000 का बजट है,तो इन्होंने कहा नहीं फिर 15k बताया ,उसके बाद कहा अच्छा तुम स्टूडेंट हो इसलिए तुमसे 8000… pic.twitter.com/MO2dlZkamd — मिच्च मसाला (@micchamasala) April 20, 2026

While her Instagram account has been deleted, the actress on Monday took to Facebook to share a statement, in which she claimed that her Instagram account was being misused.

Jyoti Saxena's Statement

The statement read, "LEGAL NOTICE. It has come to our attention that an unidentified individual has gained unauthorized access to my Instagram account for the last 2 months and is actively misusing my identity, images, and personal brand to spread false and defamatory information. Be advised that this act constitutes a serious offense under cyber laws, including identity theft, impersonation, and defamation. Our legal team has already initiated strict action against the individuals involved (sic)."

"Any person found engaging, encouraging, or spreading such false communication will also be held accountable. We request media personnel, collaborators, and the general public to refrain from engaging with or responding to any communication from the account until it is fully secured. This matter is being treated with utmost seriousness (sic)," the statement further read.

Instagram accounts of celebrities being hacked and misused is nothing new. Many celebs have faced this earlier, and now Jyoti has become the victim of it.

Who Is Jyoti Saxena?

Jyoti is an actress who has worked in a few movies and music videos. She grabbed everyone's attention with her performance in Laachhi, a short film, which was released in 2018.

Her social media is filled with pictures in which she is posing with many famous Bollywood celebs.