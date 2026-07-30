Justin Trudeau Applies Sunscreen Lotion Inside Katy Perry's Top; Their PDA Pictures Go Viral On Social Media

Justin Trudeau With Katy Perry | X (Twitter / Unhinged)

Former Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and singer Katy Perry are in a relationship. The rumours of them dating started in mid-2025, and later, through their public appearances and Instagram posts, the two confirmed that they are together. Now, a few pictures of them have gone viral on social media in which Justin is seen applying sunscreen lotion on Katy's body.

The two are reportedly enjoying a vacation in France, and the viral pictures have become the talk of the town because, in one of the photos, the politician is seen applying lotion inside the singer's top. Their PDA has grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out the pictures below...

The way Justin Trudeau applies sunscreen to Katy Perry... 🥹🧴 pic.twitter.com/k9GFdtJGix — Unhinged (@unhingedfeed) July 29, 2026

Netizens React To Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry's PDA

Reacting to the photos, a netizen tweeted, "Justin and Katty Perry's bond is unimaginable. The way he applies sunscreen to her shows how deep they are into (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "These new photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit, and I am not prepared. The sunscreen moment alone is sending people into a full spiral. One year in and they’re still out here like this (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I am afraid that Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might even have sex live one day. They are really bizarre (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Justin and Katty perry bond is unimaginable, they way he applies sunscreen to her shows how deep they are into. ❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/2tkET1GHFo — Deon X (@umashankar82721) July 30, 2026

These new photos of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau hit and I am not prepared.



The sunscreen moment alone is sending people into a full spiral.



One year in and they’re still out here like this 💀



Source: @unhingedfeed / Writer: Val pic.twitter.com/GrirGYAbAG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 29, 2026

Proof that romance isn’t dead…Justin Trudeau treats applying sunscreen to Katy Perry like it’s part of his love language in France 📸@backgrid_usa @themegaagency pic.twitter.com/n3L5DRUumv — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) July 29, 2026

I am afraid that Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry might even have sex live one day.

They are realy bizarre https://t.co/nN7qAlF5Xv pic.twitter.com/8In7etKuxr — Star Girl (@StarGirlonFire7) July 30, 2026

For all those who can't get enough of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.



They are celebrating their 1 year anniversary pic.twitter.com/IMcevVXuwd — The Real Mr Bench (@therealmrbench) July 29, 2026

Justin Trudeau-Katy Perry Age Gap

It is always said that age is just a number, but if we look at the age gap between Justin and Katy, the former is 13 years older than the latter. Justin is 54 years old, and Katy is 41 years old.

Justin Trudeau-Katy Perry Wedding?

While they have reportedly been dating for a year now, it will be interesting to see if the two will get married soon or continue to date each other.

Justin was earlier married to Sophie Grégoire. The ex-couple parted ways in 2023. Meanwhile, Katy got married to Russell Brand in 2010, but the two got divorced in 2012.