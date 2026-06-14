'Boyfriend Duties Call': Justin Trudeau Responds After Being Slammed For Attending USA vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup Match With Katy Perry

Justin Trudeau/X

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found himself at the center of a social media storm after attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between the United States and Paraguay instead of Canada's opening fixture. Trudeau was spotted at the Los Angeles venue alongside his girlfriend, pop superstar Katy Perry, who had performed during the tournament's opening ceremony before the match.

The decision quickly sparked criticism from Canadian football fans online. Many questioned why Trudeau chose to attend the United States' 4-1 victory over Paraguay while Canada was playing a historic World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. Some supporters felt that, given his role in Canada's sporting and political history, he should have been present to support the national team during one of the country's biggest football moments.

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As criticism mounted across social media platforms, Trudeau addressed the backlash with a light-hearted response. Posting online, he wrote that “sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call,” while also making it clear that Canada remained the team he was backing to win the tournament. His remark quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans who were divided between understanding his support for Perry and questioning his absence from Canada's match.

The appearance also attracted attention because it further highlighted Trudeau and Perry's high-profile relationship. The couple have been seen together regularly over the past year and recently made public appearances together, including attending major entertainment events. During the World Cup opener, cameras captured the pair watching the game together after Perry's performance, fueling even more online discussion.

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While the controversy generated plenty of headlines, Trudeau's message ultimately emphasized that his support for Canada had not changed. Nevertheless, his choice to attend the USA match instead of Canada's opener became one of the tournament's most talked-about off-field stories, blending sports, politics, and celebrity culture into a viral World Cup moment.