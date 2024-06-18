 Justin Timberlake ARRESTED For Driving While Intoxicated In New York
Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
American singer and actor Justin Timberlake has been arrested in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island for allegedly driving while intoxicated. His team is yet to issue an official statement regarding his arrest.

According to People, the singer was arrested on DWI charges after dining at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Justin was pulled over after leaving the establishment to drive to his friend's house.

However, the police did not confirm the DWI charges.

The Grammy winner is currently in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

It is in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which he released in March.

He last performed on Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Timberlake was scheduled to perform in Chicago on Friday.

