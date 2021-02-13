'I failed': Justin Timberlake apologises to ex-GF Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' documentary titled 'Framing Britney Spears' has created a lot of buzz across social media.
The documentary traces the dark side of Britney's fame since childhood to her 2007 public breakdown and father Jamie's controversial conservatorship, which eventually led to the #FreeBritney movement.
Amid all of this, Britney fans collectively called out her ex-boyfriend and singer Justin Timberlake accusing him of contributing to the downfall.
Timberlake and Spears dated for about three years before splitting up in 2002.
Following the outrage, Justin finally took to social media and extended an apology not just towards Britney but also singer Janet Jackson.
“I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.
I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.
I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”
For years, Justin dodged taking responsibility for the 2004 wardrobe malfunction during the Super Bowl half time show, where he mistakenly exposed Janet Jackson's breast on stage, has now addressed the issue.
Not to mention, NFL also received criticism for inviting the singer three years later, triggering backlash.
“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again.
I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports.
I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”
Meanwhile, Britney received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the release of her documentary.
As per E! News, the eye-opening documentary has motivated many A-listers to voice their public support of the 'Gimme More' singer and throw their weight behind the global #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship of more than 10 years.