'I failed': Justin Timberlake apologises to ex-GF Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' documentary titled 'Framing Britney Spears' has created a lot of buzz across social media.

The documentary traces the dark side of Britney's fame since childhood to her 2007 public breakdown and father Jamie's controversial conservatorship, which eventually led to the #FreeBritney movement.

Amid all of this, Britney fans collectively called out her ex-boyfriend and singer Justin Timberlake accusing him of contributing to the downfall.

Timberlake and Spears dated for about three years before splitting up in 2002.

Following the outrage, Justin finally took to social media and extended an apology not just towards Britney but also singer Janet Jackson.

“I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.

I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”