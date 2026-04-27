'Junaid Khan Ne Bhi Thik Thak Kiya': Aamir Khan Gets Emotional At Ek Din Event In Mumbai, Praises Sai Pallavi- WATCH

Aamir Khan Gets Emotional | Photo Via Instagram

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is gearing up for his next film Ek Din, alongside Sai Pallavi, which will mark her Hindi film debut, as she is primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 1, 2026. Ahead of its release on Sunday (April 26), the makers hosted a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the film.

Aamir Khan Emotional

Several videos from the event have gone viral on social media. One of them shows Aamir getting emotional, wiping his tears with his T-shirt as he watches something on the screen, with Sai Pallavi seated next to him.

Check it out:

Aamir Khan Praises Sai Pallavi

Another video from the event shows Aamir praising Sai Pallavi on stage in front of the audience. He said, "Sai has done such an amazing job, you are going to get blown away. For me, Sai is the best actress we have in our country today."

Aamir Khan just said it straight at the Ek Din promotion event: "Sai is the best actress we have in our country.”



That says everything.



A statement that big...from someone that big..



Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut movie 'Ek Din' arrives on May 1st 🤍@Sai_Pallavi92… pic.twitter.com/WvVqumSGGz — SaiPallaviCanvas (@pallavicanvas) April 26, 2026

Furthermore, when asked about his son Junaid's performance, Khan joked, "Junaid ne bhi thik thak kiya hai. Woh mera beta hai toh kuch bol nahi sakta (Even Junaid did a good job, but he is my son, so I can't say much). In fact, all the cast members have done a great job, and I am very happy for them."

Aamir Khan Explains Why Advance Bookings For Ek Din Opened Almost 39 Days Before Release

Talking to Just Too Filmy, Aamir, who is producing Ek Din, explained the strategy and said, "The fact is that Ek Din is a very small film, in the sense that it has got actors who are very new. Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai (Pallavi) is doing her first film in Hindi. So I thought this film would need a little more time to get traction. So the earlier we start, the better. It is a story that I believe, and I am quite a mushy audience."

The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day.