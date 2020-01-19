Jubilee man scores his diamond jubilee

His banner, Mukta Arts produced an unbroken chain of successful films such as Karz, Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal.

Subhash unapologetically made mainstream masala movies. His films’ masculine domination was typically revealed in their titles (Kaalicharan, Vishwanath, Krodhi, Vidhaata, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak) and they had several crowd-pleasing staples — a scruffy scrappy hero, a bright-eyed danseuse intent on reforming her man as the heroine, whistling cronies and a prominent musical instrument (a guitar in Karz, a flute in Hero, a dafli in Ram Lakhan and, well, a cello as late as Yuvraaj).

I have known Subhash Ghai for well over three decades now. I met him first when I was a rookie reporter on the outdoor location of Hero. Despite his commercial roots, I found the FTII alumni a knowledgeable cineaste who could discuss all cinema at length. Subhash and I grew to like each other as I witnessed him plunge into directing one ambitious film after another. He can be loquacious and loud but also lovable. I found he gave interesting interviews about his Pharoanic projects and the megastars or newcomers he had cast in them.