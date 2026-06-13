'Journey Comes To An End': Naagin 7's Namik Paul Pens Emotional Goodbye Ahead Of Finale

Naagin 7's Namik Paul Pens Emotional Goodbye Ahead Of Finale |

As Naagin 7 nears its conclusion, lead actor Namik Paul penned a heartfelt note reflecting on his journey with the show. Taking to social media, Namik wrote, "And just like that, another journey comes to an end." He shared how playing Aryaman gave him valuable experiences and expressed gratitude to fans and the makers for their unwavering support.

Namik further wrote, "And I feel nothing but gratitude for this guy. Playing Aryaman has been a learning experience in so many ways, which after a decade is saying something." Reflecting on the impact of the role, he added, "And just as importantly, it's allowed me to 'meet' so many of you, and that’s a blessing all in itself."

Thanking viewers for their constant encouragement, Namik said, "Thank you for all the comments, the edits, the love and the encouragement throughout, I could never take it for granted." He also recalled fond memories from the show, saying the one-liners, newsroom sequences, face-off scenes with Bharni, and moments with his co-stars were a blast to shoot.

Adding a humorous touch, the actor wrote, "And if in the bargain, I had to down insane, I mean just unearthly amounts of Appy Fizz (Single Malt!), well, that’s a small price to pay."

Concluding his note, Namik thanked Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms for the opportunity to be part of the show. He wrote, "Take care Mr. Suri, thank you for the memories. And thank you to @ektarkapoor @balajitelefilmslimited for making me a part of #Naagin7."

The actor also urged fans to tune in to the Naagin 7 finale airing on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

Based on recent episodes and reports, the Naagin 7 finale is expected to centre on the ultimate battle between Ahana/Ananta and the Dragon forces, with Aryaman likely finding himself at the heart of the conflict. Speculation suggests several long-pending secrets surrounding Aryaman, Radhika and the Naag realm could finally come to light, while the fate of the Ichhadhari civilisation hangs in the balance. The grand climax, titled Naagin Ka Aakhri Vaar, is also set to feature special appearances by former Naagins, including Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani, making it one of the franchise's biggest crossover moments. Fans are further expecting a major sacrifice, an emotional reunion, and possibly a cliffhanger or teaser setting up the next chapter of the supernatural saga.