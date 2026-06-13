Naagin 7 Finale SPOILER: Will Ananta's Baby Be Next Naagin? Fans Theorise THIS Actress May Lead Season 8

Naagin 7 Finale SPOILER |

Naagin 7 is set to conclude this weekend, and ahead of the grand finale, social media is buzzing with theories about how Naagin Season 7 will end. Reports have also surfaced regarding the possible lead character for the next installment. Since Ekta Kapoor has already confirmed that a new season of the franchise will premiere in 2027, fans are speculating that the birth of the next Naagin could be teased in the Season 7 finale itself, setting the stage for the upcoming chapter.

What Will Happen In Naagin 7 Finale?

As per several online reports and fan theories, Ananta (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) is expected to get a happy ending. Reports suggest that the character may be shown pregnant towards the end of the season, with her unborn child potentially paving the way for the next chapter of the franchise.

A user tweeted, "Fate of #AryanTa in Finale will be happy ending with their baby paving way for next season!" Another uploaded a video of a pregnant Ananta, further fuelling speculation. Another tweeted, "So we are going to see pregnant Ananta? And her baby will be the lead with Divya?"

So we are going to see pregnant Ananta ?? And her baby will be the lead with divya ??#Naagin7 https://t.co/ghQ1U3afJT — Be Kind (@lin_the_dreams_) June 13, 2026

Who Is The Lead In Naagin 8?

Meanwhile, discussions around the finale have been dominating social media platforms, with fans closely analysing promos and behind-the-scenes clips for possible hints. Many viewers believe the makers could use the final episodes to introduce key elements of the next season's storyline. Many believe that Divya Agarwal could be the next lead of the Naagin franchise. Several viewers believe that Sushanta could emerge as the central character in Naagin 8. A user wrote, "The next lead in Season 8?" alongside a photo of Divya. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the cast or lead character of the upcoming season.

Naagin 7 Finale Release Date & Time

The grand finale of Naagin 7 will air over the weekend, with the final episodes scheduled to be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Colors TV. Viewers can also stream the episodes on JioHotstar.