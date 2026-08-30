Josh Actor Chandrachur Singh Files FIR Against Relatives, Alleges Grandfather's Will Was Forged To Deny Father's Inheritance | PTI

Aligarh (UP), Aug 30: Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deprive his father of his inheritance.

In his complaint filed at Rorawar police station on Friday, Singh alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, a prominent landowner of Jalalpur village on the outskirts of Aligarh, was forged in 1997 when he was critically ill and allegedly not in a position to sign documents.

Singh alleged that his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members forged the signature on the will, depriving his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, of his inheritance rights.

According to the complaint, Captain Baldev Singh was not present in Aligarh when the will was allegedly executed. His other uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had died before Harender Pal Singh, he said.

Inheritance dispute allegations

The actor further alleged that a large portion of the prime properties inherited under the disputed will was subsequently sold over the years.

Talking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had collected sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations. He also said that after lodging the FIR, he recorded his statement with the police.

The dispute had come to light last year, when Gaytri Devi had rejected the allegations as false and accused Chandrachur of trying to falsely implicate her. She had also maintained that the will was genuine.

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Police begin investigation

Chandrachur's father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.

Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)