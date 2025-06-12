John Abraham Rents Out 3 Residential Properties In Mumbai's Bandra, To Earn ₹4.30 Crore In 5 Years

John Abraham | Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham has rented out three residential units in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra West suburb, and the actor has locked a jackpot deal for the same. He will reportedly earn Rs 4.30 crore in the span for five years for which he has leased out the properties.

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, John has rented out his three residential units located in The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society in Bandra West for a total starting monthly rent of Rs 6.30 lakh.

The lease tenure spans over 60 months (five years) and the agreement mentioned a rent escalation of close to 8 per cent annually in the first two years, and 5 per cent for the last two years. By the final year, the rent will escalate to Rs 8 lakh, and when the lease term ends, John would have minted Rs 4.30 crore from the deal.

The deal was reportedly locked in May this year, and registered with a stamp duty of Rs 1,12,600, along with registration charges of Rs 1,000. The actor also charged a security deposit of Rs 36 lakh for the three flats combined.

Bandra is one of the most well-connected suburbs in Mumbai, and is the official address to some of the biggest names of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Rekha. Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also set to move into their new Bandra West apartment soon.

On the work front, John was last seen in the film, The Diplomat, which did not quite impress the audience at the box office. He is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Tehran, which will also star Manushi Chillar as the female lead.

Besides, John is all set to play the role of former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Rakesh Maria, in Rohit Shetty's next.