John Abraham Feels Woman Deserve Partner Who Acts As Her Protector: 'Indian Men Need To Understand...'

Actor John Abraham is riding high on the success of his film Vedaa with Sharvari. He recently talked about the safety of women, children, and animals. John also shared what a woman deserves in her partner and what men need to understand regarding women. He stated that the country is not safe for ‘women, children, and animals’, which is ‘sad’.

John added, “Indian men need to understand how to treat their women. Every woman deserves a man who acts as her protector."

He further talked about the difference between patriotism and jingoism. He feels that no one can debate with him when he says, 'Women, children, and animals are not safe in India.

“Because I love India, it’s essential for me to criticize it. There’s a difference between patriotism and jingoism. Simply saying ‘India is great’ doesn’t make you a true lover of the country. You become a true patriot when you work to bring change to society. My only goal in life is to make a change in society within my small world. I want to give animals a better status. The condition of animals in India is getting worse. It’s tragic that no laws have been enacted for their safety," John concluded.

On the work front, John plays the role of Abhimanyu Kanwar in the film Vedaa. It also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. It was released on August 15.

The film clased with Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, and also with Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.