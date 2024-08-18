Abhishek Banerjee Reveals His Casting In Vedaa Was 'Mistake': 'Thought How I Am Going To Stand In Front Of John Abraham?'

Abhishek Banerjee |

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is known for his best films like Stree, Bhediya, Vedaa, Dream Girl 2, and more. He has been known for his comedy roles but is playing the role of an antagonist role in Vedaa.

He recently revealed that the director Nikkhil Advani had made the mistake of signing him as the bad guy. Speaking about it to Zoom, he said, "On the first day, I thought Nikkhil sir made a mistake of casting me. I thought how am I going to stand in front of John Abraham? He is such a well-built strong man."

He also talked about the action scene that he had in the film, and he had to play guns in the action film Vedaa. He said, "Because I'm trained in martial arts, I had no problem doing action. John sir is like a gentle giant, he is very sweet. All I asked from him was to be light and gentle on me. He gave me a lot of strength and belief."

The film also stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kumud Mishra, Rajendra Chawla, Tanvi Malhara. Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film released on August 15. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Abhishek will also be seen in the South film Suriya 44.

With it's release the film also clashed with a horror comedy Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, and also with Khel Khel Mein, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Vaani Kapoor.