'Job Tak Nahin Mil Rahi Thi...': Rhea Chakraborty Recalls How Her Father & Brother Struggled After 2020 Jail Stint

Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Father & Brother's Struggles To Find Jobs After 2020 Jail Stint | Instagram/YouTube/@

Rhea Chakraborty made a comeback after her jail stint in 2020. Recalling the difficult phase, the actress opened up about what she and her family, including brother Showik and father Irajit Chakraborty, had to go through after the ordeal. Rhea revealed that her father was offered a big job in the town but was later rejected after the employers learned his surname. She also claimed that her brother struggled to find employment despite attaining 97% mark in CAT exam.

In Farah Khan's latest food vlog, Rhea recalled what her family had to go through after coming out of jail. She claimed, "Papa got a very big job as a Medical Superintendent in one of very big hospitals in town." To this, Farah asked, "And then?" Rhea answered, "And then they found out his surname and they said- 'Sir, I am sorry. Aap Riya Chakraborty ke papa hain."

She then recalled what happened with her brother Showik before they started their brand Chapter 2. Talking about the decision, she said, "Chapter 2 Showik aur maine isliye start kiya because he got 97% in CAT. Hamara 2020 mein wo sab hua tha (referring to their jail time). Jis saal hi usko 97% mile the, he got arrested along with me, first trimester nikal gaya. We had paid the fees and all, usko IIM mil chuka tha, but he lost the trimester." Rhea recalled that after coming out of jail, she and Showik had no work to do.

"We used to be sitting at home. Cancel hi ho gaye the na ek Tarah se, like society se. Filmein wilmein nahi mil rahi thi. Showik ko job tak nahi mil rahi thi," Rhea explained, recalling the situation she and her family faced after their release. She added, "No corporate was willing to take him." The actress said that they eventually decided they had had enough and did not want to depend on others to earn a living.

Rhea also recalled how a T-shirt sent to her by an NGO inspired her to start Chapter 2. The T-shirt carried the quote, "Roses are red, Violets are blue. Let's smash the patriarchy made you." She recalled that she was arrested while wearing the T-shirt and only learned months later that it had gone viral. Inspired by the response, Rhea said she wanted to create more such clothing that could express people's thoughts and perspectives.

In 2020, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug-related investigation following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea was arrested on allegations of procuring and facilitating drugs, while Showik was accused of allegedly arranging drugs for Rajput. Both were later granted bail, with Rhea spending nearly a month in custody and Showik remaining in jail for a longer period.