'Jo Nahi Aa Paye...': Awez Darbar Pens Cryptic Note As Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar Skips His Birthday Party Amid Breakup Rumours

Awez Darbar Finally Addresses Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar's Missing His Birthday Party Amid Breakup Rumours |

Awez Darbar turned a year older on March 16. Bigg Boss 19 contestant celebrated his birthday with friends and family, but one person who was missing was his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. This speculated the break rumours online since Nagma was not only absent from the birthday party but also did not post anything to wish him. Amid the separation rumours, Awez posted a video with a cryptic message.

Did Awez just fuel breakup rumours with Nagma? He shared a video on his Instagram saying, "Laga tha birthday akele hoga." He then added, "Par family aur doston ne aisa kabhi hone nahi diya." Awez captioned the post, "Thank you so much to everyone who came for my birthday, it really means a lot."

Indirectly addressing Nagma’s absence from the celebration, Awez shared a cryptic note, saying, "Aur jo nahi aa paye, it’s okay… I understand, kabhi kabhi ho jata hai. Next time pakka milenge." He ended the post with, "Love you all."

Fans quickly flooded the comments, asking where Nagma was. One wrote, "Nagma? nhi dikh rhi hai." Another asked, "@nagmamirajkar kahan hai?" So far, neither Awez nor Nagma have explained why she missed his birthday party.

Online rumours and fan theories suggest that Awez and Nagma have broken up. However, neither of them has officially confirmed these speculations.

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar Relationship

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar had been in a long‑term relationship for several years before Bigg Boss 19, publicly confirming their bond on the show. During the season, Awez made a heartfelt gesture by getting down on one knee and telling Nagma “I love you,” in front of fellow contestants, solidifying their connection for viewers.

Before joining the show, they had reportedly planned to marry, with discussions of a wedding originally set for late 2025, which was postponed due to their participation in the reality series. Nagma later reaffirmed their future plans, sharing that she wanted to marry Awez once the show concluded. But now there has been chatter about their alleged breakup. But neither of them have officially addressed the rumours.