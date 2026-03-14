'Change The Subject': Tanya Mittal Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Over 'GK Kya Karega?' Question- Watch VIDEO

Tanya Mittal Takes A Dig At Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Over 'GK Kya Karega?' Question |

Bigg Boss 19 star Tanya Mittal remains a popular name even after Salman Khan show coming to an end. But, it seems that she has not yet got over with how her co-contesatants behaved with her and she continues to take a dig at them whenever needed. Tanya recently took a dig at Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna in her latest promotional video for Aspirants Season 3. Let us take a look at what she said:

In the promotional video of Aspirants Season 3, Tanya enters the UPSC class as a teacher, where Abhilash, Guri, and SK are the students. The three of them answer Tanya about what is necessary for UPSC. Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia) stands up and asks, "Mam, GK ke liye kaise prepare kaarein?" This seems to leave Tanya infuriated. She says, "GK? Please change the subject." To this, Abhilash responds, asking how one can change the subject in the middle of their UPSC preparation. Tanya then hits back, "GK kya karega? Kuch nahi hota GK se."

Tanya Mittal takes a dig at Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna |

Tanya also commented on her promotional post, saying, "GK! Please change the subject." Well, Gaurav has not reacted to it yet.

One of the most talked-about moments of Bigg Boss 19 came from the fiery clash between Gaurav and Farrhana Bhatt. While their fight was surprisingly low on abusive language, the sharp, demeaning remarks flew fast, creating some unforgettable TV. It was during this verbal sparring that Tanya dropped the now-iconic line, "GK kya karega?", perfectly mocking Gaurav's attempts to bring logic into the heat of the argument. The witty jab resonated instantly with viewers, who turned it into a viral meme across social media. Adding to the drama, Gaurav confidently predicted that the season would be remembered by his name, a prophecy that seemed to echo through the house as he eventually emerged as the winner, cementing both the fight and the dialogue in Bigg Boss lore.