'Jisse Gana Likhwaya Hai Usko Credit To De': Ajaz Khan Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Stealing 'Justin Bieber' Song From DJ Raga, Shares Proof- Watch VIDEO

Ajaz Khan Accuses Elvish Yadav Of Stealing 'Justin Bieber' Song |

Elvish Yadav's new song Justin Bieber is currently trending on social media. However, amid the song's release, controversy erupted when Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan called out the reality TV star for allegedly stealing the track from Raghav Chaturvedi, also known as DJ Raga. He even shared proof in his social media post, saying, "Jisse gana likhwaya hai use credit to de."

Ajaz uploaded a video on his feed introducing DJ Raga, whose song Elvish has reportedly been "stolen," along with his team. He claimed that Raghav approached him for help during the month of Ramzaan. In the video, Raghav shows chats with Elvish and even performs the song. After this, Ajaz addressed Elvish, saying, "Jisse gana likhwaya hai chapri, usko credit to de bechare bache ko."

Ajaz further alleged in the video that Elvish is blinded by fame. He captioned his post highlighting that DJ Raga is taking care of his sick father after losing his mother to cancer. Raghav, who idolized Elvish, believed in him, but claims Elvish ended up cheating him.

So far, neither Elvish nor his team has responded to the allegations regarding the alleged theft of the Justin Bieber song.

DJ Raga also took to his official social media handle to tag Elvish and accuse him of copying his lyrics. He claimed that Elvish refused to give him money or credit on Spotify, which led him to deny permission for his rap and flow to be used. Raga urged his fans, along with Prince Narula and his followers, to support him.

Later in the video, DJ Raga shared proof in a fresh post. He wrote, "Time & Date when the project was made, vocals were recorded cause i wrote the LYRICS & composed the flow, gave them the whole structure of the song." Raga further stated that he is not here to spread hatred toward anyone but is seeking justice for himself.