'Jholi Khali Hai Humari': Dipika Kakar's Emotional Birthday Note For Shoaib Ibrahim Leaves Fans Teary

Dipika Kakar's Emotional Birthday Note For Shoaib Ibrahim Leaves Fans Teary |

It's television actor Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday, and his wife Dipika Kakar penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. Dipika shared that she has nothing to gift Shoaib except keeping him in her prayers. Sharing a picture, seemingly from the hospital, Dipika wrote, "Tumhara saath hona zindagi ki sabse badhi nehmat hai..."

Indirectly referring to their current circumstances and frequent hospital visits, Dipika wrote, " Chahe jo bhi Situation ho mujhe pata hai mai sab face karlungi kyunki aap saath ho." She further described Shoaib as her "biggest strength, biggest support, life and sukoon."

Wishing her husband on his special day, Dipika wrote, "Happy Birthday Shoaib…" She further added that she has nothing to give him except remembering him in her prayers. Dipika concluded her emotional note by saying, "Aapko dene ke liye kuch bhi nahi… Jholi khaali hai humari… Bas Har Dua me aapka naam hai." Shoaib later reshared the post on his Instagram story and reacted to it with a red heart emoji.

Adding to the birthday celebrations, Shoaib Ibrahim unveiled the first look of his upcoming music video, Tu Saath Nahi Hai. The song features Shoaib alongside actress Pratibha Choudhary and is backed by Qalb Productions. Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, "Some stories aren’t told… they’re felt," giving fans a glimpse into the emotional track.

The past few months have been extremely challenging for Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. While Dipika has been undergoing treatment following her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis, she is currently receiving immunotherapy and regular medical monitoring after undergoing surgery last year. At the same time, Shoaib's father recently suffered a brain hemorrhage and was hospitalized, following which he underwent treatment and has been gradually recovering. Amid frequent hospital visits and ongoing treatments, Shoaib has been balancing his father's medical care, Dipika's treatment, and his responsibilities towards their son Ruhaan, making it an emotionally difficult phase for the family.