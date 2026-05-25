'Papa Ki Condition Better Nahi Hai': TV Actor Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update On Father, Reveals Hemorrhage Caused Brain Bleeding- VIDEO

Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update On Father |

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his YouTube channel to share a health update about his father, Mirza Mohammad Ibrahim. After Shoaib informed fans about his father’s condition on social media, many expressed concern and sent prayers for his speedy recovery. Sharing the update, Shoaib said that despite the difficult phase, he remains hopeful that everything will eventually be alright.

Explaining his father’s condition, Shoaib said, "Stroke nahi, actually unko (his father) is baar hemorrhage keh sakte hain." The actor mentioned that he decided to make the video after receiving numerous messages from fans asking about his father’s health. Shoaib further added, "Papa ki condition aisi hai ki, itni better nahi hai papa ki condition."

Shoaib went on to explain that when his father suffered a stroke previously, it was due to a blood clot, because of which the left side of his body had been paralysed. However, he had recovered well at that time. This time, according to Shoaib, there has hemorrhage and has been bleeding in the back side of the brain. Due to this, his father is currently facing issues on the right side of his body, difficulty with vision on the right side, and speech-related problems as well. Shoaib, however, shared that one positive aspect is that his father’s blood pressure is now under control.

The actor further revealed that his father is currently not reacting much, but doctors have informed the family that such symptoms are common in cases involving brain bleeding. Shoaib said that doctors have advised an endoscopy-related procedure, where accumulated blood would be removed through a small opening at the back side of the brain. However, the procedure has been delayed for a few days as his father had been taking blood-thinning medication.

Towards the end of the video, Shoaib Ibrahim emotionally shared that he feels this is a difficult test for him and his family, but he continues to stay hopeful and positive. Explaining the emotional situation at home, he said, "Thoda mushkil hai ham sab ke liye." Shoaib also mentioned that he has not brought his mother to the hospital as he does not want her to see his father in such a condition.

Speaking about his wife Dipika Kakar, Shoaib revealed that she also had her Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan scheduled for the same day. Shoaib th requested his fans who has gone on haj to pray for his father and his wife Dipika. "Please dua kijiye, bhot jaruri hai is waqt," said Shoaib.