Jennifer Winget Marries William Ishmael In Private UK Ceremony; Wedding Dress BTS Videos Go Viral- Watch | Instagram/@jenniferwingetfan__1

Television actress Jennifer Winget reportedly tied the knot with her longtime partner, William Ishmael, on July 16. Amid the wedding buzz, a behind-the-scenes video of the actress selecting and trying on her wedding gown has surfaced online. Jennifer walked down the aisle in a custom-made Karleo Fashion bridal gown.

The viral video captures Jennifer's excitement as she is shown the intricate detailing of her wedding dress. In another clip, the actress is seen trying on the gown and finalising the fabric for her bridal look. The behind-the-scenes moments offer a glimpse into the making of her much-talked-about wedding ensemble.

Another video shows the designer working on the intricate embellishments on the bodice of the gown before Jennifer is seen wearing it during a trial fitting and adjusting her veil. The strapless, sweetheart-neckline white gown featured delicate hand-sewn beadwork and intricate thread embroidery throughout.

From the first sketch to the final fitting, a fan page shared several videos and photos documenting Jennifer's bridal journey. Soon after the clips surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness.

Jennifer reportedly tied the knot with Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael in an intimate ceremony in the UK on July 16. According to Telly Talk India, the wedding was attended only by the couple's close friends and family members. However, neither Jennifer nor William has officially confirmed the reports, and the alleged wedding remains unverified.

Jennifer and William have reportedly been dating for several months, keeping their relationship away from the public eye. According to earlier reports, William proposed to the actress during a holiday, following which the couple began planning their wedding. However, neither Jennifer nor William has revealed when they first met or officially began dating.

William is a Singapore-based businessman who currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. An Economics and Finance graduate from the University of York, he has previously worked with UBS Investment Bank and has extensive experience in trading, foreign exchange and business development.