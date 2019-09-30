Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez have an intimate engagement bash, see pics

Washington D.C.: Before walking up the aisle and exchanging vows, American singer Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their love in the lavish engagement party.

On Friday night, the celebrity power couple celebrated their love with an engagement party, and it was chock-full of larger-than-life decorations, a star-studded guest list and many more. According to a source, legendary singer and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager hosted the luxurious party at her Bel Air home in Los Angeles.

"It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting," the insider explained of the decor. "It was held both indoors and outdoors." Additionally, the source told E! News that the couple showed up with their kids and celebrated their close-knitted special night with friends and family, including Leah Remini, Benny Medina, and Angelo Pagan. "It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement," the insider said.