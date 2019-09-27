Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to perform at 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Actress Jennifer Lopez who recently pulled off a stellar performance in 'Hustlers' is set to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside music sensation Shakira.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Jennifer shared in a statement on Thursday, reported E! News.

"And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage," the statement read further.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to air February 2 on Fox from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Shakira too took to social media to show her excitement to perform in the show.