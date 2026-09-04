Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? Review: Arshad Warsi & Sanjeeda Shaikh Shine In This ‘Con-Dunnit’ Comedy!

Director - Abhishek Dogra

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Pooja Chopra, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Atul Parchure, Jaywant Wadkar, Dimple Srivastava

Where: In theatres

Rating: 2.5/5

Ever since his debut in Bollywood with ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ till his latest release Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, Arshad Warsi has really come a long way. There is something about this man that’s really endearing and makes you smile every time he is on screen. With this week’s release, will Arshad be able to help its makers laugh all the way to the bank? Let’s find out!

The film starts off with a prayer meeting of Bheema (Arshad Warsi), which is attended by his wife Yojana (Sanjeeda Shaikh), Yashika (Pooja Chopra) and a bunch of other people. After the cremation, Vinayak (Vijay Raaz) and Manu (Brijendra Kala) land up at Bhima’s house only to find out that he is still alive and kickin’! Thereafter starts a never-ending game of whodunnit.

Vinayak and Manu claim that ‘Bhima’ is a part of their gang and is holding diamonds worth Rs. 20 crores! Even though Yojana refuses to believe this, she is forced to believe it as things unfold. Is there really a connection between Bhima and the missing diamonds? Does Yojana ever get to know the truth? Whether Bhima is more than what meets the eye are just a few theories that unfold as the film progresses.

Actors' performance

The film rests on the ‘dual’ shoulders of Arshad Warsi (you need to see the film to know why), who leaves no stone unturned in making his performance endearing. While this cannot be termed his career best, his performance surely earns the brownie points. The petite Sanjeeda Sheikh excels as his partner in crime (quite literally!), even though she stumbles in a couple of scenes. While Pooja Chopra scores in the oomph department, she really needs to accelerate her onscreen emotional quotient!

As for the veteran actors Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure, even though they light up the screen with their presence, their performances are nothing new. Rest of the film is swiftly carried forward by the other actors.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

After directing films like Dolly Ki Doli and others, Abhishek Dogra tries his hand at directing with Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? While his craft shows spark, it doesn’t get ignited to its fullest in the film. In the process of translating the script (along with Vivek Verma and Mukta Bhatt) into a silver screen experience, he goes astray in places (mostly in the stretched second half). Overall, his craft shows promise.

Barring a few, most of the dialogues (Meghvrat Singh Gurjar, Vivek Verma) do not land with a punch—something always expected of any Arshad Warsi and Vijay Raaz starrer. The film features average cinematography (Sarthak Johar) and negligible recall music by Nitesh Abhinav.

FPJ verdict

While this film is a must-watch for all Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Shaikh fans, others won’t miss much if you skip it this week.