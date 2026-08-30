Arshad Warsi Says Kangana Ranaut Came Out With The Idea Of Nepotism: 'Too Much Is Expected Of Star Kids, Not Fair'

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Actor Arshad Warsi has shared his thoughts on the nepotism debate in Bollywood and recalled how the topic gained prominence during his career. Arshad was recently asked about nepotism and whether it was a concern when he entered the film industry. He shared that nepotism was not a topic of discussion when he started his career.

'Kangana Ranaut Came Out With The Idea Of Nepotism'

"Kangana (Ranaut) came out with the idea of nepotism, and then it got big, and everyone started talking about it. Yes, it's there, but it doesn't bother me. My heart tells me at the end of the day it's about how talented you are and that's how far you will go," he told Filmygyan.

Arshad also spoke about the pressure faced by star kids and said that expectations from them can often be unfair. Referring to his own children, he said, “I also know that it's not easy for a star kid. The expectations are so high. It's like today I see that happening with my child.”

'Too Much Is Expected Of Stars Kids'

He explained that people often assume star kids must be good actors simply because of their parents’ careers, adding that too much is expected of them and they are often pressured to live up to others’ expectations, which he feels is not fair.

According to Arshad, nepotism may help a star kid get an opportunity more quickly, but talent ultimately determines whether they can sustain a career

Kangana has been one of Bollywood’s most vocal critics of nepotism. She famously called filmmaker Karan Johar the “flag bearer of nepotism” during her appearance on Koffee With Karan, bringing the issue into mainstream discussion.

Kangana Ranaut is yet to react to Arshad Warsi’s latest remarks.