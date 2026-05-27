'Jealous, Insecure & Kiddish': Surbhi Chandna's Sister Takes Cryptic Dig At Tejasswi Prakash Amid Alleged Rift

Surbhi Chandna's Sister Takes Cryptic Dig At Tejasswi Prakash Amid Alleged Rift |

Television actresses Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash have lately been making headlines due to their alleged fallout. Amid the ongoing controversy, it appears that Surbhi’s sister, Pranavi Chandna, has openly come out in support of the actress while indirectly taking digs at Tejasswi. Without naming her directly, Pranavi seemingly called Tejasswi “jealous,” “insecure,” and “kiddish.”

In a recent interview with India Forums, Surbhi addressed the reported clash with Tejasswi and said, "Internal rivalries and all that, I don't think we should have place for that." Reacting to the clip and agreeing with Surbhi’s statement, Pranavi commented on the post saying, "That’s the way it should be. So proud of you."

Continuing to take a subtle dig at Tejasswi, Pranavi further wrote, "You did so well while the other person was plain jealous insecure and so kiddish who’s always seeking attention with zero confidence internally (sic)."

After noticing Pranavi’s comment, a user named @hourlysomin replied, "@pranavi_chandna it's the other way around aunty ji (sic)." Hitting back at the troll, Pranavi responded, "Oh Just shut up and stay in china FAKE AS F^#*’ (sic)."

The controversy between Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash reportedly began during the promotions of their web series Psycho Saiyaan earlier this year. According to multiple reports, Tejasswi allegedly refused to give joint interviews with Surbhi and opted for solo interactions instead, which created chaos at the promotional event. Reports claimed Surbhi was left in tears and even walked out of the venue after waiting for hours.

The alleged fallout intensified after Tejasswi later made a cryptic remark in a vlog saying, “Mere kuch karne se unko rona aata hai,” which fans believed was aimed at Surbhi. Surbhi, meanwhile, appeared to address the controversy gracefully in interviews, saying, “There is room for everyone to shine,” while avoiding any direct mention of Tejasswi.