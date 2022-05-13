Jayeshbhai Jordaar holds up a mirror to some of the ills that are in our society: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It is a big-screen family entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema. Ranveer plays an unlikely hero, who stands up for his unborn child and wife. He takes on his family that’s representative of the patriarchal society that we live in. The actor considers the film to be a must-watch. He is hopeful that the Indian audience will watch it and celebrate the girl child in their families. He wishes the film’s impact triggers a positive social change in our country.

“I think Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an important film for the times that we live in. It holds up a mirror to some of the ills that are in our society. I am glad I got an opportunity to be a part of a film that has such a relevant social message, yet is being loved and appreciated as an entertainer. It’s one of the things that the purist in me had always hoped for, that through my craft, through art I can affect social change,” Ranveer says.

Adding further the Bajirao Mastani actor says, “It’s happened to me... Certain films that I have watched have made a deep impact on my thought process. I have seen social change come about after a film releases. That is the true power of cinema. I am glad there are signs that we, as the team of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, have been able to harness the power of cinema and affect people’s attitudes and, hopefully, initiate social change positively,” Ranveer adds.

A hilarious satire on society, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film is directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar, and is releasing worldwide today.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST