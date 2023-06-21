Jay Z Surprises Crowd With Remix Performance On 'Mundian To Bachke' At A Fashion Show In Paris; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

The fashion world was left awestruck as Jay Z, the iconic rapper, took the stage at the Louis Vuitton men's fashion show held in Paris yesterday. The surprise performance came after Pharrell Williams, the renowned rapper and fashion designer, presented his debut collection as the creative director of luxury fashion house LV.

Jay Z treated the star-studded audience to a special remix of the popular song "Mundian To Bach Ke" by rapper Panjabi MC. The catchy beats and electrifying energy of the track had everyone on their feet. The internet, as expected, exploded with excitement, making the moment go viral within minutes.

Pharrell Williams, who was appointed as LV's creative director in February 2023, has been eagerly anticipated since the passing of the beloved designer Virgil Abloh. The debut showcase of Williams' collection did not disappoint, with a guest list that read like a who's who of the entertainment industry.

Celebrities such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and ASAP Rocky were among the notable attendees at the event. The presence of such influential figures further elevated the grandeur of the show.

JAY Z REMIXES MUNDIAN TO BACHKE

Following the spectacular display of fashion, Pharrell Williams gracefully took his bow, but the surprises were not over. Jay Z, a close friend and collaborator of Williams, joined him on stage for an unforgettable performance. The duo mesmerized the crowd with their dynamic stage presence, and Jay Z's remix of Panjabi MC's hit song brought the house down.

Check the video of Jay Z performing to the song here:

ABOUT THE OG TRACK

Originally sung by Punjabi singer Labh Janjua and produced by Panjabi MC, "Mundian To Bach Ke" has been a crowd favorite since its release in 1998. Jay Z previously worked with Panjabi MC on a special rendition of the song titled "Beware," which was released in 2002.

Jay Z's passion for the track is well-known, as he once revealed in an interview, "I located the artist (Panjabi MC) and connected the very next day to ask whether I canremix the track."

This recent performance only adds to the song's enduring popularity and showcases Jay Z's ability to captivate audiences across genres and generations.

This is not the first time "Mundian To Bach Ke" has received the remix treatment. In 2018, the song was remixed for the Bollywood film "Baaghi 2," featuring actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.