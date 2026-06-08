'Jay Bhanushali Is My Best Friend': Mahhi Vij Reveals Ex-Husband Is Still Family After Separation; Watch Video

Mahhi Vij Reveals Ex-Husband Is Still Family After Separation; Watch Video |

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali officially announced their separation in January 2026. Despite parting ways, the two continue to share a close bond with each other. Recently, Mahhi opened up about how her father supported her during the separation and also spoke about the relationship she continues to share with Jay.

Speaking on Tum Ho Naa, Mahhi said, "Jay is my best friend right now, and he is my family." She further revealed that her father often visits Jay's house, where they sit together and have tea, while Jay also frequently visits their home. The actress added, "Mere papa bhi ghar jate hai Jay ke saath chai peete hai, woh bhi aata hai. Humlog ke beech mai bohot hi accha sa relationship hai." Mahhi said she is grateful that there is no bitterness between the two families.

She went on to explain that they still remain connected like a family. She said, "Humlog abhi bhi family ki tarha jude hue hain ek dusre ke liye," as per HT. Mahhi also praised her father for never questioning her decisions or making remarks such as "Why are you doing this?" or "This is wrong."

Talking about her father, Mahhi said, "He has been the biggest support in my life." She shared that he never questioned her choices and always assured her, "Jo bhi tu decision legi ham tere sath hain." Mahhi turned emotional and broke down in tears while recalling the difficult phase of her separation.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were among television's most loved couples. The two reportedly met through mutual friends and dated for several years before tying the knot in a private ceremony in 2011. Over the years, they frequently appeared together on reality shows and often shared glimpses of their family life on social media. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Tara. Rumours about trouble in their marriage began surfacing in 2024 after fans noticed that the couple had stopped posting pictures together and were rarely seen in public with each other. While neither Mahhi nor Jay initially addressed the speculation, reports claimed that differences in their personal lives had led them to live separately. In January 2026, the duo officially confirmed their separation. However, both have maintained that there is no bitterness between them and continue to share a cordial relationship, especially for the sake of their daughter and families.