Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Is Back With A Bang, Locks Horns With Vijay Sethupathi

In July, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had dropped the first prevue of his upcoming film Jawan, and within no time, it had sent netizens into a tizzy. And now, after months of wait and hype, SRK finally unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday and it definitely promises to be a blockbuster.

Jawan marks SRK's first collaboration with maverick south director Atlee, who has superhit films like Bigil and Mersal to his credit.

Not just that, but Jawan will also see SRK share the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

Jawan trailer out

The trailer shows the many looks that Shah Rukh Khan will be sporting in the film. From a bald and menacing criminal, to a no-nonsense cop, to a 'Jawan' with a moustache, SRK will be sporting some never-seen-before looks in the film.

"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!" SRK tweeted as he shared the trailer.

The trailer also finally introduced Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, and he will be seen playing a ruthless arms dealer. In the trailer, both SRK and Sethupathi can be seen going all guns blazing, and the ultimate showdown between the two will be a treat for movie-lovers.

Besides, the trailer also gave a little more insight into the stories of the women in the film -- Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Ridhi Dogra, and others.

Jawan is set to hit the silver screens on September 7, 2023.

'Jawan is driven by women': SRK

After releasing the prevue of Jawan, SRK had taken the internet by storm by flaunting his never-seen-before bald look.

In fact, the actor will reportedly be sporting six different looks throughout the film, while also packing punches and performing stunts that he has never attempted before.

During his #AskSRK session recently, Shah Rukh had stated that the one word that drives the narrative of Jawan in 'Women'. "It’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class," he had tweeted.

Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special cameo. Besides, it also has Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Leher Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Riddhi Dogra, Aaliyah Qureishi, and others.

