 Javed Akhtar Reacts Strongly As US-Israel Strike Iran: 'Netanyahu & Trump Like All Bullies Have Pushed Others...'
Reacting to the US-Israel attack on Iran, Javed Akhtar said on X that "Trump and Israel have over played there hand." He warned that if they “get away with this audacity," it could damage global credibility and push others 'to react in a decisive manner' amid rising Middle East tensions.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
File photo of Javed Akhtar | ANI

Veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar strongly reacted after the United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, plunging the Middle East into a dangerous phase of military escalation that led to swift retaliation from Tehran, triggered explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries, and resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Javed Akhtar Slams US-Israel Attack On Iran

On Sunday, Akhtar took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "I think this time trump and Israel have over played there hand because if they are allowed to get away with this audacity and do an Iraq to Iran China will lose her total credibility in the world. Netanyahu and Trump like all the bullies have pushed others to the wall and ultimately left no choice to others but to react in a decisive manner."

Meanwhile, actress Esha Gupta, who is currently in Abu Dhabi as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East following missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, took to social media to reassure fans that she is safe despite the uncertainty and disruption in the region.

Esha took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception."

She added, "Praying for everyone effected. all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon."

Apart from Esha, actress Sonal Chauhan has revealed that she is currently stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended.

