Janmashtami 2026: Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis On What The Festival Means To Them |

As the nation celebrates Janmashtami today, so do various Bollywood celebs. The Free Press Journal caught up with actress Karisma Kapoor and choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis to ask them about the significance of this auspicious festival in their lives.

Karisma Kapoor: “Janmashtami has always been a very special and joyful festival for me, with so many beautiful memories attached to it. I love the festive energy, the celebrations, and especially the little traditions around Dahi Handi that bring everyone together. Having been a part of films and songs that have celebrated Lord Shree Krishna, I have a special connection with the festival. ‘Maiyya Yashoda’ is one such song that remains very close to my heart, and it is wonderful to see how audiences continue to remember and enjoy it even today. I naturally connect Janmashtami with dance and music, because Shree Krishna’s stories have inspired so many beautiful performances over the years. This Janmashtami, I wish everyone a very Happy Janmashtami and hope the celebrations bring lots of love, happiness, and festive cheer to every home.”

Geeta Kapur: “There is a very special emotional connection that people have with Shree Krishna, and Janmashtami brings that feeling alive in such a beautiful way. I love how the festival captures so many different emotions devotion, love, innocence, mischief, and joy. As a choreographer, I feel that these emotions are exactly what make a dance performance memorable. When a dancer can make you feel something rather than simply show you a movement, that is when the performance truly stays with you. This Janmashtami, I wish everyone a beautiful celebration and hope we all find more reasons to smile, love, and spread happiness.”

Terence Lewis: “Janmashtami has a very strong connection with rhythm, movement, and storytelling, which makes the festival particularly meaningful for anyone who loves dance. From the graceful depictions of Shree Krishna’s Raas Leela to the energetic celebrations we see across the country, movement becomes a language through which devotion and emotion are expressed. That is something I deeply appreciate as a dancer and choreographer. I constantly remind myself that technique is only one part of dance the real magic lies in how you communicate an emotion to the audience. Janmashtami embodies that beautifully. Wishing everyone a very Happy Janmashtami and hoping the festival inspires us to celebrate life with joy, rhythm, and love.”

We at The Free Press Journal wish everyone a Happy Janmashtami.