Janhvi, Malaika, Karthik Aryan would rather work out than party this weekend

Yoga fanatic Shilpa Shetty Kundra spotted today with her mom and family at the celebs most favourite dining place Bastian in Bandra. The fitness queen was all dressed up in a white and blue skirt with stylish yellow bag.

Shutterbugs spotted Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Amyraa Dastur, Sd kapoor, Kartik Aaryan at their gym in the city.