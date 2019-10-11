Entertainment

Updated on

Janhvi, Malaika, Karthik Aryan would rather work out than party this weekend

By FPJ Web Desk

Check out the pictures from Kareena Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor spotted in the city.

Janhvi, Malaika, Karthik Aryan would rather work out than party this weekend

Yoga fanatic Shilpa Shetty Kundra spotted today with her mom and family at the celebs most favourite dining place Bastian in Bandra. The fitness queen was all dressed up in a white and blue skirt with stylish yellow bag.

Shutterbugs spotted Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Amyraa Dastur, Sd kapoor, Kartik Aaryan at their gym in the city.

Shilpa Shetty with family at Bastian in Bandra
Shilpa Shetty with family at Bastian in Bandra
Shilpa Shetty with mom
Shilpa Shetty with mom
Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh spotted at Starbucks Khar
Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh spotted at Starbucks Khar
Shahid Kapoor at i think fitness gym
Shahid Kapoor at i think fitness gym
Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped at Aamir Khan house in Bandra
Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped at Aamir Khan house in Bandra
Kartik Aaryan at i think fitness gym
Kartik Aaryan at i think fitness gym
Malaika Arora at i think fitness gym
Malaika Arora at i think fitness gym
Jahanvi Kapoor spotted at Pilates
Jahanvi Kapoor spotted at Pilates
Amayra Dastur snapped at dance class in Khar
Amayra Dastur snapped at dance class in Khar
Janhvi, Malaika, Karthik Aryan would rather work out than party this weekend
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in