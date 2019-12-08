Janhvi Kapoor's sexy 'kamariya' in a saree has the internet drooling

While fans have crowned Janhvi Kapoor as the spitting image of her mother and late actress Sridevi, it is only when the Bollywood newbie rocks a saree that she reaches the epitome of similarity. The Dhadak star has left her mark every time she steps out in fashionable avatars, and it wasn’t any less this time as well.

The 22-year-old was spotted wearing a lavender Swarovski crystal sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. She kept her look simple with minimal jewellery and nude makeup. Janhvi is dedicated to her Pilate sessions, and her washboard abs are a result of all the hard work she puts into her daily workout.