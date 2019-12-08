Janhvi Kapoor's sexy 'kamariya' in a saree has the internet drooling

While fans have crowned Janhvi Kapoor as the spitting image of her mother and late actress Sridevi, it is only when the Bollywood newbie rocks a saree that she reaches the epitome of similarity. The Dhadak star has left her mark every time she steps out in fashionable avatars, and it wasn’t any less this time as well.
The 22-year-old was spotted wearing a lavender Swarovski crystal sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. She kept her look simple with minimal jewellery and nude makeup. Janhvi is dedicated to her Pilate sessions, and her washboard abs are a result of all the hard work she puts into her daily workout.
Kapoor, who is loved by fans across the globe, shared how she felt about it at a recent product launch, “I once read this quote that 'everything we do in life is a way to be loved a little more'. So, whatever we do in life, we do it for the love. And I will continue doing it for getting the love of people.”
On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in a number of projects, including Zoya Akhtar's "Ghost Stories", Sharan Sharma's "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afza" and Collin D'Cunha's "Dostana 2".
