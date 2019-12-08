Sibling Goals: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor get similar tattoos, see pic

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi share a great bond and often give out sibling goals. The two are papped together whenever Khushi is in town. Khushi recently left for New York to pursue higher studies.
Janhvi Kapoor more often than usual floods her social media profile with adorable photos and videos with her sister. Recently, at an event in the city, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted a tattoo similar to that of on Khushi’s wrist.
A few days back, Janhvi flew off to the US to meet Khushi. During her last trip to NYC, the Dhadak actress shared a photo of a small tattoo on Khushi’s wrist. The tattoo was of a little evil eye on the inside of her left wrist. While sharing the photo, the diva wrote in the caption, “Paranoid much?”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afza and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. The actress will be making her digital debut with the Netflix Original movie Ghost Stories.
