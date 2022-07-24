Janhvi Kapoor on Good Luck Jerry, 'The character I play in the film has gone through tough times.'

Pic: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Sidharth Sen’s directorial venture, Good Luck Jerry. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Subaskaran and Mahaveer Jain and also stars Deepak Dobriyal. It will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

You play a girl who fights for the survival of her family. In real life, also, you’ve had testing times. Do they both resonate?

The character I play in the film has gone through tough times, and she has always followed her survival instincts. She can do anything for her family. Good Luck Jerry is about this girl who goes too deep in her head and how she gets out of it.

Are you purposely choosing content-driven films lately?

I do films which I want to see as an audience or which challenge me as an actor. I have learnt a lot from the outcome of all my films. All my films are so different from each other that they helped me in growing as an actor.

Your role in Good Luck Jerry is emotionally challenging…

I don’t remember about this film since I shot this quite long back. While dubbing for it recently, I saw myself in the film and realised how much I had pushed myself for this role. I feel it’s a part of acting, and it might be too cathartic.

Are you a competitive actor?

I am competitive in terms of having certain experiences in life, but for a fact, I feel it’s the outcome that dictates what kind of experience one gets. Also, if you are successful, the opportunities are different. But, honestly, it is more of a journey for me.

Male dominance is an evident phenomenon in the film industry. Your thoughts?

The roles I have done so far are content-driven roles, and I took them up irrespective of the length. Sometimes, as a female actor, your role can outshine the male protagonist.

How do you take your failures?

I feel bad for a bit, then I pick myself up and move on and focus on the future.

How was your shoot with Varun Dhawan for Bawaal?

He is a fun guy to work with. I got to know him well in the second schedule. The journeys of characters are such that distance with each other worked for our performances. He is easy to get along with.