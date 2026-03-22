Janhvi Kapoor Drops Cute Reaction After Influencer Unknowingly Captures Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya In Video

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts As BF Shikhar Pahariya Appears In Influencer's Viral Video | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde, for several years now. The couple often make public appearances together, from temple visits to cosy dinners, and share adorable photos, openly flaunting their love. She also wore a 'Shiku' necklace, her nickname for Shikhar at the Maidaan screening in 2024, confirming their relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor Reacts As Shikhar Pahariya Appears In Influencer's Video

Amid this, social media influencer Hardik Panchal shared a video on Instagram while doing a fit-check. As he showed off his outfit, Shikhar Pahariya unknowingly appeared in the background, stepping out of a lift dressed in an all-black outfit.

Check out the video:

Sharing the clip, he wrote, "I see the vision now," tagging Janhvi Kapoor. The viral video caught the actress’ attention, who commented "Shiku" with a heart-eyes emoji.

Janhvi and Shikhar were childhood friends whose bond eventually blossomed into a relationship. Rumours about their relationship first surfaced in 2016, though neither confirmed nor denied them.

According to reports, the two parted ways shortly after Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018, something she later hinted at during an appearance on Koffee With Karan. However, the couple reportedly reunited in 2022 and have been going strong since, often making joint public appearances.

Earlier, while speaking to Mirchi Plus, the actress talked about her beau and said that Shikhar has been in her life since she was 15 years old. "I think my dreams have always been his dreams, and his dreams have always been my dreams. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system, almost as if we’ve raised each other," added the actress.

Shikhar also seems to share a strong bond with Janhvi's family and is often seen at their family gatherings and celebrations.