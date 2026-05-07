Jana Nayagan's New Title Card Calls Vijay 'Honourable CM Of Tamil Nadu', Fans Go Wild & Celebrate In Theatres - VIDEO

Jana Nayagan has once again grabbed attention online, this time because of a viral title card linked to actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay. Viral videos on social media showed audiences erupting in celebration inside theatres after a new title card referring to Vijay as the "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu" appeared on screen.

Several clips shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed fans cheering, dancing and whistling as the card flashed during screenings. The updated title reportedly read, "Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - C Joseph Vijay in Jana Nayagan."

"Let's celebrate in theatres soon," the video further mentioned, along with a glimpse of Vijay.

India's first time CM title card for actor ! #TVKVijay‌ 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/vHqDuRenku — 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗠_𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗥 ᴶᴱᴱⱽᴬ (@leodas_jeeva) May 6, 2026

The videos surfaced shortly after Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a remarkable debut in Tamil Nadu politics. TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the 234-member Assembly by winning 108 seats, turning Vijay’s political entry into one of the biggest talking points in the state.

The celebratory mood among fans was clearly visible in the theatre clips. However, it is still unclear which theatre screened the version carrying the updated title card.

The makers of Jana Nayagan also reacted to Vijay’s electoral performance. Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions shared a congratulatory message on X that read, “Heartiest congratulations to our 'Jana Nayagan', Thalapathy Vijay sir, on scripting history today against all odds. It is indeed a revolution and one that will echo for generations to come (sic).”

Jana Nayagan release delay

Meanwhile, the film itself has faced multiple release delays. Initially scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, Jana Nayagan missed its planned release date. Reports later suggested a February release, but the film did not arrive in cinemas then either.

According to reports, the film contains political references, which allegedly led the Censor Board to refer it to the Election Commission after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 15.

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is being promoted as Vijay’s final film before fully focusing on politics. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in key roles.