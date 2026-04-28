Jana Nayagan Row: Madurai Villagers Hoist Black Flags, Seek Changes & Demand Apology From Vijay Before Release - VIDEO

Actor-politician Vijay’s upcoming film Jana Nayagan has landed in fresh controversy, with protests breaking out in parts of Madurai district ahead of its release. What began as local discontent has now escalated into a larger movement, with villagers demanding changes to the film and a public apology from its makers.

Villagers protest, hoist black flags

According to media reports, the unrest has been reported from villages near Usilampatti, including Papapatti, Pagathevanpatti and Peyampatti. Residents from these areas have accused the film of misrepresenting their communities and distorting past events. As a mark of protest, several families hoisted black flags outside their homes, signalling their anger and disapproval.

The people of #Pappapatti in Madurai did a black flag protest against TVK chief Vijay's last acting venture, Jana Nayagan, following speculations that the movie has scenes misrepresenting the by-elections in the village. #DTNext #TamilNadu #JanaNayagan #Movie #TVK #TVKVijay pic.twitter.com/0LzqIZugvP — DT Next (@dt_next) April 27, 2026

According to locals, certain scenes in the film allegedly portray their villages in a negative light, crossing what they believe is the line between creative liberty and disrespect.

Protesters list clear demands

The villagers have outlined specific demands. They are seeking a public apology from both Vijay and the film’s director H Vinoth. They have also urged authorities to step in and ensure that the objectionable scenes are removed before the film’s release. Additionally, they have called for greater sensitivity in how rural communities are depicted in cinema going forward.

For many protesters, the issue goes beyond a single film. They argue that such portrayals contribute to a recurring pattern of misrepresentation that affects their identity and history.

Release faces fresh uncertainty

The controversy adds to the film’s already troubled journey. Jana Nayagan was initially slated for a Pongal 2026 release but faced delays due to certification issues. The situation worsened after a pre-release leak reportedly led to police action and arrests.

Despite these setbacks, the makers had been aiming for a May 8 release. However, with protests gaining momentum, the film’s release plans could now face further uncertainty.