Jana Nayagan Release Date: Producer Venkat K Narayana Shares Major Update After Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony

The much-awaited Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, is expected to arrive in theatres within the next two weeks. The update was shared by producer Venkat K Narayana on Sunday (May 10) during Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the event in Chennai, the founder of KVN Productions confirmed that the film is currently undergoing its final certification formalities with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are very happy and excited," Narayana said while sharing an update on the film’s release timeline.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Actor and CM Vijay’s last film 'Jananayagan' movie Producer Venkat K. Narayana says, "I think under Vijay leadership a new chapter begins. All the promises that he has made, I am sure he is going to fulfil. And people of Tamil Nadu is going to benefit." pic.twitter.com/pOfI3bvB8Y — IANS (@ians_india) May 10, 2026

According to the producer, the team is expecting Jana Nayagan to hit cinemas in approximately 14 days, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year.

The film has gained even more attention as it is being described as Vijay’s final project before his complete transition into full-time politics. Following his recent electoral victory and swearing-in as Chief Minister, the film’s title has also become a topic of discussion among fans and political observers alike.

Praising Vijay’s personality and work ethic, Narayana said, "I know Vijay sir personally. He is very disciplined and dedicated, and whatever he promises, he fulfils. He walks the talk."

The producer further linked the film’s theme to the changing political atmosphere in the state and added, "I think a new leadership, a new era begins… He has turned out to be 'Jana Nayagan' (a man of the people) for the people of Tamil Nadu."

During the media interaction, Narayana also briefly addressed the recent controversies surrounding the project. Without going into details, he referred to certain developments as “unfortunate” and stated that the team is now focused on taking the film forward smoothly.

Recently, Jana Nayagan made headlines after portions of the film were allegedly leaked online illegally. Reports stated that a freelance assistant editor and several others were arrested in connection with the leak case.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film has been closely followed by fans due to delays in the certification process and Vijay’s growing political commitments. Vinoth is known for directing acclaimed Tamil films such as Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Nerkonda Paarvai, and Thunivu.