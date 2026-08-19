Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Film

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5 on August 21. The film will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan holds a significant place in Vijay’s film career as his first release after entering politics and his final theatrical film appearance. The movie was released in theatres on July 23, 2026. It received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience.

ZEE5 Tamil announced the OTT premiere on Instagram on Wednesday (August 19).

The film centres on Vetri Kondan, an honest former police officer who takes a stand against corruption and injustice. As he becomes involved in a larger fight against powerful forces, he gradually emerges as a leader and a voice for the people, according to the platform’s press note.

The film features Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Nassar and Narain.

Speaking about the digital premiere, Lloyd C Xavier, Business Head, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam, Zee5, said, "Jananayagan is a film that carries immense emotional and cultural significance for audiences, especially the millions of fans who have followed Honourable Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's journey over the decades. As his final feature film, it represents a landmark moment for Tamil cinema and offers audiences an opportunity to celebrate the star, the performer, and the legacy he leaves behind. With its blend of action, emotion, family values, and social themes, the film serves as a fitting and spectacular farewell for fans across generations."

"We are beyond proud to bring this magnum opus to our platform and give millions of viewers the opportunity to revisit and cherish this historic cinematic milestone for years to come. We believe its digital premiere will enable even more families and fans to experience this landmark film together," he added.

The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.