Jana Nayagan Leak Controversy: Editors' Union Denies Pradeep E. Raghav's Involvement, Questions Point Towards Annapurna Studios Amid Probe

Jana Nayagan Leak Controversy: Editors' Union Denies Pradeep E. Raghav's Involvement |

The alleged leak of Jana Nayagan was suspected to have occurred during the post-production process at the studio. Following the reports, editor Pradeep E. Raghav was initially linked to the controversy. However, the Editors’ Union has clarified that he had no role in the leak of Jana Nayagan. The statement further added that the official copy of the film was sent to Annapurna Studios for "CG work and sound mixing."

Following the censor delay, director H. Vinoth reportedly decided to make further enhancements to Jana Nayagan, as per Christopher Kanagaraj. For the same, the film’s copy was sent to Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for CG (computer-generated) work and sound mixing. The Editors’ Union has stated that all processes were carried out with proper approval from the director and producer.

Since the footage passed through multiple hands during post-production, the alleged breach is believed to have occurred at some stage in this process. This clarification from Editor's Union made many wonder whether they are blaming Annapurna Studios for leaking Jana Nayagan.

The Editors’ Union also pointed out that if the editor had leaked Jana Nayagan, he would have likely removed the watermark to avoid any trouble. However, the leaked version still contained the edit reference watermark. Despite the allegations and blame, the investigation is currently underway.

As the investigation into the Jana Nayagan leak progresses, six individuals have been arrested by Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime authorities. The accused are allegedly involved in uploading and distributing pirated copies of the film online. Officials stated that the content was circulated through cloud storage platforms and shared drive links. The arrests were made following a complaint from the production house, which triggered a wider probe into the leak. Authorities have also blocked over 300 pirated links as part of the crackdown. The investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the network.