Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Show A Jump On Friday?

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Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, was released on Thursday. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and the audience, and it took a good opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 42.70 crore net (all languages) in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 80.82 crore. Now, all eyes are on the film's Friday collection.



Well, after a good start, Jana Nayagan is expected to show a drop at the box office on its second day. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 15-20 crore net at the box office in India on Friday. However, if the footfall in the night shows is better, the collection can be more as well.

The movie was released on a Thursday, so a Friday drop was expected. However, to collect a good amount during its extended first weekend, Jana Nayagan needs to show a jump on Saturday and Sunday.



Jana Nayagan Budget



While the makers of Jana Nayagan have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 300–500 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 42.70 crore is good. But, clearly a growth on weekend is required.



Meanwhile, when it comes to the worldwide gross collection, Jana Nayagan will easily cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in just two days.

Jana Nayagan Review



The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie three stars and wrote, "Jana Nayagan has moments that will keep you hooked to the screen. Thalapathy Vijay's swag, Anirudh's music, and the relatable political angle make this H. Vinoth directorial a decent watch. Also, if you are a Vijay fan, it is an emotional moment for you, so book the tickets now!"