Jamie Lever Recalls Brother Jesse's Tumour Battle: 'First Surgery Failed, He Was Taking 50–60 Tablets A Day'

Actress and comedian Jamie Lever recently opened up about a difficult chapter in her family’s life and recalled the time when her brother Jesse Lever was diagnosed with a tumour during his childhood. In a conversation on a podcast, Jamie shared how the medical crisis affected their family and changed their perspective on life.

According to Jamie, Jesse was only around 10 to 12 years old when doctors discovered a tumour in his neck. The situation was complicated because the tumour was wrapped around sensitive nerves, making surgery extremely risky.

“Doctors told us that if they operated, he could lose his eyesight or become paralysed,” she shared with Bollywood Hungama.

Despite the risks, the family decided to proceed with treatment in India. However, the first surgery did not go as planned, leaving the family devastated and uncertain about what would come next.

“The first surgery failed and that phase was extremely difficult for all of us,” Jamie shared. She explained that hospital visits, medical consultations and constant worry soon became a part of their everyday life.

After the unsuccessful surgery, doctors attempted to manage the condition through heavy medication. Jesse had to follow an intense treatment plan, which required him to take dozens of medicines every day in the hope that the tumour would gradually shrink. “He was taking nearly 50–60 tablets a day at one point because doctors hoped the tumour would shrink,” Jamie revealed.

However, even after months of medication, the improvement was limited. The family then decided to explore further treatment options outside India.

Determined to find a lasting solution, the Lever family travelled to the United States and consulted specialists in New York. After evaluating Jesse’s condition, doctors recommended another surgery. This time, the procedure was successful and the tumour was removed, she stated.

Looking back, Jamie admitted that those years were emotionally exhausting for everyone. “Those were very tough times. We would never want to return to that lifestyle again,” she said, referring to the constant fear and uncertainty they experienced.

Today, Jesse Lever is pursuing a creative career as a musician and performer. Jamie said the family now looks back at that time with gratitude, thankful that he was able to overcome such a serious health challenge and rebuild his life.