'Jaldi Theek Ho Ja Yaar': Akshay Kumar Tweets He Is 'Very Concerned' About His Friend Rajesh Sharma's Health

Akshay Kumar / Rajesh Sharma | Instagram / YouTube

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma was hospitalised in Kolkata following a severe health scare. According to reports, Sharma was bitten by a poisonous insect or spider on the sets of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. On Thursday, Akshay Kumar took to X to reveal that he is very concerned about his friend Sharma's health.

He tweeted, "Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with a fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (sic)."

Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai. pic.twitter.com/n8yH6IYxKH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2026

Kumar and Sharma have worked together in multiple films like Special 26, Laxmii, Mission Raniganj, and Bhooth Bangla.

Fans Wish Speedy Recovery

Replying to Akshay's tweet, many fans wished Sharma a speedy recovery. A fan tweeted, "Insect bite ko nahi pata tha kis legend ko bite kiya hai. Get well soon Rajesh sir. That smile needs to return fast (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Get well soon Rajesh Sir! Like MS Dhoni film, you have given us countless great moments in cinema and television (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Get well soon Rajesh sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery and strength to bounce back stronger. Mahadev bless you (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rajesh Sharma Health Update

While sharing Sharma's health update, the actor's assistant and manager told Hindustan Times, “Rajesh ji is better. Bahut fake news phail gaya, I am with him 24X7 and aisa kuch nahin hain. The infection is still in his leg and he is getting better. I read somewhere that the infection has reached his lungs and that is not true. In another two-three days he will be fine as per his doctors.”

We at The Free Press Journal also pray for Sharma's speedy recovery.