Jailer 2 OTT Release Date: From Storyline To Streaming Details, Everything You Need To Know About Superstar Rajinikanth's Film | Instagram

Much-awaited film superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is set to release on OTT in November. The action-comedy film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Jailer 2 was released worldwide on October 15, 2026, in standard and IMAX formats and received generally positive reviews from critics and was a box-office success. It is the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, and the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Jailer 2 OTT streaming details

Thalaivar's Jailer 2 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from November 12, 2026. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED 🔥#Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12." The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The blockbuster action crime drama sees Rajinikanth reprise his iconic role as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the much-anticipated sequel to the action-packed first instalment of the franchise.

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Nelson Dilipkumar talks about Jailer 2

Director Nelson Dilipkumar said, “The response to Jailer was extraordinary, and the love audiences have shown for Muthuvel Pandian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of this journey. With Jailer 2, we wanted to build on that special connection while taking the story, action, scale, and emotional stakes to an entirely new level. Having Rajinikanth sir reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian, alongside such a formidable ensemble cast, with Anirudh’s music adding its own distinctive energy, made this chapter particularly exciting for us."

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Star-studded ensemble cast

The film features special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, and Vijay Sethupathi, alongside a stellar ensemble cast comprising SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidhya Balan, Ramyakrishnan, Namo Narayana, and Yogi Babu.