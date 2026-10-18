Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Film Sees Strong Growth With ₹47.80 Crore In India, Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide within just three days of its release. The action entertainer marks the superstar’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian and features several surprise cameos, adding to the excitement surrounding the sequel.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Jailer 2 collected a net of Rs 47.80 crore across 14,604 shows in India on Day 3. This marks a 28.8% increase from its Day 2 net collection of Rs 37.10 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 144.60 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 169.65 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 47.50 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 147.50 crore. Consequently, its worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 317.15 crore.

Other Languages

The film recorded Rs 34.60 crore from 7,802 shows in Tamil, Rs 8.50 crore from 2,100 shows in Telugu, Rs 4.25 crore from 4,554 shows in Hindi and Rs 45 lakh from 148 shows in Kannada on Day 3.

Jailer 2 Budget

Reports suggest that Jailer 2 has been made on an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore, although the figure remains unconfirmed. Against this reported budget, the film’s worldwide gross in just three days signals a strong box-office performance.

Jailer 2 Cast

The sequel also features Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Shiva Rajkumar and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik reprise their roles, while S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vidya Balan join the cast.

Jailer 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer rated Jailer 2 3 out of 5 stars, and said, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"